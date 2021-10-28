CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Shopify misses revenue expectations

 Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s Shopify Inc’s third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by stiff competition as rivals invest more money to develop their e-commerce platforms. The company’s revenue rose 46% to $1.12 billion in the third quarter from a year earlier, but still came in below analysts’ average estimate of $1.14 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

