CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Taco Bell, KFC power Yum Brands quarterly profit, revenue beat

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say system-wide sales dropped 2%, not same-store sales)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - KFC owner Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, as steady demand for its fried chicken and tacos cushioned the blow from a slowdown in sales in its Pizza Hut chain.

The company benefited from customers returning to its restaurants following the roll-out of vaccinations, even as rising concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus kept consumers away from its stores in some key markets.

Rival fast-food chains Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald’s have also delivered a strong beat in the quarter, aided by the reopening of seating areas in their restaurants and product price hikes.

However, Yum Brands’ Pizza Hut division saw its U.S. system-wide sales drop 2% in the quarter, as pizza chains grapple with a slowdown in delivery demand following a surge during last year’s lockdowns.

Earlier this month, rival Domino’s Pizza Inc posted its first drop in U.S. same-store sales in over a decade as it also faced a tight labor market that created a shortage of drivers.

Comparable sales for Yum Brands jumped 5% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, missing the average estimate of a 6.5% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The Taco Bell owner still reported an adjusted profit of $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion, beating estimates of earnings of $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

ViacomCBS edges past quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by more subscriber additions to its fast-growing streaming platforms and strong advertising sales. Revenue rose 13% to $6.61 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected $6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv data....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Brookfield bets on post-pandemic office demand with Alstria offer

MUNICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield is betting companies will hold fast to the concept of offices with its takeover offer for German real estate company Alstria Office REIT AG, the Canadian investment firm’s head of European real estate said on Thursday. “We are believers in office space. I don’t...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Food Drink#Yum Brands Inc#Pizza Hut#Mcdonald#Yum Brands#Domino S Pizza Inc#The Taco Bell
Reuters

Cigna profit beats as health services unit drives growth

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and modestly raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, on the back of growth in its health services unit that includes the pharmacy benefits management business. Cigna's health services unit, rebranded to Evernorth last September, has been driving...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Kellogg warns of earnings hit from workers' strike

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) warned on Thursday its full-year earnings could take a hit due to an ongoing workers' strike at its cereal plants. The company said its full-year adjusted profit growth could be at the low end of its range of 1% to 2% due to current supply and labor challenges.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kellogg Stock Nudges Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat; Strike Holds Profit Outlook

Kellogg Co. (K) - Get Kellogg Company (K) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, and lifted its full-year sales forecast, but cautioned that supply constraints and "labor challenges' would keep profits near the lower end of its prior guidance. Kellogg said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reuters

Regeneron beats quarterly sales on COVID-19 drug demand

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) on Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue on strong demand for its COVID-19 antibody cocktail during the Delta variant-led surge in infections in the United States. U.S. sales of the cocktail, REGEN-COV, approved for emergency use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, were $676.7 million...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as it added more digital subscribers and attracted more advertisers to its news website. Revenue in the third quarter rose 19.3% to $509.1 million, compared with the average analyst estimate of $499.13 million, according to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Fannie/Freddie Report Lower Quarterly Revenues, Profits

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) reported their respective third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday. Both posted significant increases in net income from the same period in 2020 but results for each were lower than reported in Quarter Two. Fannie Mae says it had $4.8 billion net income...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Pizza Marketplace

Yum Brands to build in-house data academy in UK

Yum! Brands and Decoded are partnering to build an in-house Data Academy in the U.K. for the international restaurant business, according to a press release. KFC employees will be given the opportunity to gain qualifications in data analytics, learning cutting-edge data science techniques such as machine learning, data visualization and programming in Python.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy