Charles David "Dave" Gulick, April 24, 1948 — Oct. 23, 2021

WASHINGTON — Employers in the private sector will have two months to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly under a new federal regulation detailed Thursday that will affect more than two-thirds of the country’s workforce. Any employer failing to meet the requirements by Jan. 4 could face...
The jury that will consider the fates of three white men accused of killing a Black jogger consists of 11 white people and a single Black member. Prosecutors in the Ahmaud Arbery case, which drew national attention last year, blame defense attorneys for rejecting Black jurors, according to The New York Times.
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a challenge to New York's concealed carry law. It is the first major gun case to be reviewed by the Court in over a decade, and a ruling could open the door to more guns being carried in large cities. Jan Crawford reports.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has clinched a second term after defeating former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R) in the state’s unexpectedly tight gubernatorial contest. The Associated Press called the race for Murphy Wednesday evening, with the governor edging out Ciattarelli by a 50.02-49.23 margin with 90 percent of...
(CNN) — New FBI infrared aerial surveillance video played in Kyle Rittenouse's homicide trial Wednesday provides a unique angle into the final moments before the teenager fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August. The infrared video, grainy and shot from 8,500 feet overheard, shows Rittenhouse...
Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
