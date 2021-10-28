CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laos police seize record drugs haul in Golden Triangle

By Story by Reuters
 7 days ago
Laos police have seized a record haul of illicit drugs in the Golden Triangle region, two security sources in Thailand confirmed on Thursday, in what the United Nations said was Asia's largest single drug bust...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laos#Police#Illicit Drugs#Smuggling#Image Professionals Gmbh#Reuters#Unodc#The Golden Triangle#Asian#Cnn Com
