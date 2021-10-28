CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolution set MLS record for most points in a season

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 7 days ago

The New England Revolution were already having the best regular season in team history. They had already won their first-ever Supporters’ Shield as the team with the best regular-season record in Major League Soccer.

Now the Revs have clinched the best regular season in MLS history, with one game still to go. The Revs beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night to set a new MLS record with 73 points on the season, surpassing Los Angeles FC’s 72 points from 2019.

With a record of 22-4-7, the Revs have tied the MLS record for non-shootout wins in a season and will finish with the most points per game ever regardless of what happens in their regular-season finale on Nov. 7 against Inter Miami.

Wednesday’s game remained 0-0 until late despite the Revolution controlling play. They finally broke through for the winner in the 74th minute when Tajon Buchanan got the ball in the box and buried his eighth goal of the season.

The Revs have not lost a game since Aug. 28, as they are now on a 10-game unbeaten streak with a record of 7-0-3 in the months of September and October. They are also now 12-1-3 at Gillette this season, a good sign considering they will have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, which begin later in November.

Revs head coach Bruce Arena also made some history with the win, as he tied Sigi Schmid for the most regular-season wins in MLS history with 240. This year’s Supporters’ Shield was Arena’s fourth, also a record. He already holds the record for most MLS Cups with five, having won two with D.C. United and three with the LA Galaxy. Another one this season would give him three times as many as any other coach.

That MLS Cup, of course, remains the ultimate goal for the Revs, who are seeking their first ever.

