Hannity: Media finally admitting Biden a 'cognitive mess'

President Joe Biden dismissed concerns from about his sagging poll numbers while taking questions from the press after attending the G20 summit in Rome. After an opening statement centered on his engagement with world leaders and his expectations for the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference later this week, Biden opened the floor to questions, starting with Zeke Miller of the Associated Press. Miller noted that Biden has tried to drive the message that “America is back,” but “back at home your poll numbers have fallen. Your party’s nominee for governor in Virginia is facing a very tougher than expected race,” and Biden’s domestic agenda is struggling.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO