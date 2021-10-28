CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IOC to make decision on weightlifting and boxing 'as soon as possible'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make a decision as early as possible on whether boxing and weightlifting will be at the Paris 2024 Games, president Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

"We are quite concerned because in these two federations there are problems of good governance and that is why we are currently monitoring them very closely," Bach told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"We will make a decision as soon as possible in the interest of the athletes."

Both sports have been struggling with governance problems and their participation in the next Summer Games is hanging in the balance.

Last month, an independent investigation commissioned by boxing's governing body AIBA revealed that a bout manipulation system existed at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

About weightlifting, Bach said earlier this year that "with regard of good governance I think we still need to see a culture change in this international federation".

Related
The Independent

Sepp Blatter, Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland

Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment.The 85-year-old Blatter and 65-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona.“This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini,” Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement.The case from September 2015 ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as FIFA president and ended then-UEFA president Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor.Swiss cases often take years to reach a conclusion.The case centers on Platini’s written request...
UEFA
ESPN

IOC say boxing and weightlifting yet to be decided for Paris 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make a decision as early as possible on whether boxing and weightlifting will be at the Paris 2024 Games, president Thomas Bach said on Thursday. "We are quite concerned because in these two federations there are problems of good governance and that is why...
COMBAT SPORTS
Thomas Bach
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

