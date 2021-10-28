CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County woman sues Kellogg's for $5 million over frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dutchess County woman is suing The Kellogg Company for $5 million over its "Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry" Pop-Tarts. The attorney for Elizabeth Russett, of Beacon, says...

