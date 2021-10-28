Getting their feet wet

A class project has morphed into an international ministry.

It continues to grow … one step at a time.

More than 150 people are expected to put one foot in front of the other on Saturday morning as Lebanon’s Maple Hill Church of Christ hosts a Walk 4 Water event.

“It takes thousands of people to pull this off each year,” Randy Steger said. “Everybody realizes that by in themselves, we’re all limited in what we’re capable of doing. Everybody does a little bit, and in working together, we can make a difference.”

Steger — a Lebanon resident — will be in attendance on Saturday. He’s the founder of Nashville-based Healing Hands International, which has a mission of aiding, equipping and empowering those in need around the world in the name of Jesus Christ so they might experience God’s healing grace. Healing Hands attempts to do that through a variety of initiatives, one of which is its clean water program.

“It all starts with water,” Steger said. “If you want to improve the health of a community, it all starts with water.”

The Walk 4 Water events raise money so that wells can be drilled in countries that have a need.

Steger was formerly a business professor at Lipscomb University, and a project involving one of his marketing management classes consisting of senior marketing students led to drastic expansion.

Less than two years later, Healing Hands International — which celebrated its 30th anniversary less than two weeks ago — was established.

It began with efforts to ship medical supplies to other countries.

That later led to the distribution of medical equipment to areas that were in need. Steger remembers shipping ambulances to Cuba and environmental testing labs to areas of Eastern Europe.

“Medical groups here in Nashville and Lebanon would go to other countries and give out supplies and medicine,” Steger said. “Then, a few months later, they would be sick because they didn’t have clean drinking water. So, we started adding on more services.

“Eventually, we realized that giving out medicine or vitamins was not really helping people in the long term. That’s how we got into the water development about 20 years ago.”

The first Walk 4 Water event was held in Nashville in 2007.

“We had to raise the money first and then spend it,” Steger said. “What was the average well costing? Then, we started with these Walks 4 Water.”

A well sponsorship costs $7,500.

Since Healing Hands International embarked on its clean-water initiative, it has drilled 1,293 wells, which consists of development in 20 countries.

The Walk 4 Water events aid in that.

Those events increased significantly beginning in 2013.

In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 47 walks held.

Saturday’s walk — which will b the first held in Lebanon — will be the 42nd this year, which span 20 states from coast to coast (with walks having been held in California in addition to both Florida and New York). There have been eight held in Tennessee since April, including one that was hosted by Mt. Juliet Church of Christ on Sept. 11 at Mt. Juliet’s Charlie Daniels Park.

“It’s been growing every year,” Steger — the founder, past president and current board member of Healing Hands International (which is headquartered in Nashville but has offices in various parts of the world) — said. “It’s more and more churches, organizations and schools.

“When we get the money, we get this long list of areas wanting wells drilled or repaired. We have full-time people that go and repair wells too.”

Most of the walks have between 75 and 100 individuals participating.

Those people will walk four miles, which is considered an average length that people walk each day to obtain water in developing countries.

“I’ve seen personally at these walks people in their 80s walking four miles,” the 68-year-old Steger said. “One year, someone said something that really touched me. They said, ‘We are walking so that they don’t have to.’ ”

On average, there are 75 wells or more drilled each year. Through September, there were 126 wells drilled this year, which includes eight different countries.

“I’ve been on trips (overseas),” Steger said. “I’ve watched them dip their buckets down into dirty water where a cow is standing in it … and they’re going to drink that.

“It makes you appreciate how blessed we are, but at the same time, it could be you and me. Jesus taught us to help other people and to love them and treat them like we would want to be treated.”

Over the past five years, the average amount of money raised from the Walk 4 Water events is $13,000 per walk.

The first 41 walks this year have resulted in enough funds for 66 wells.

The goal for this year for the Walks 4 Water events was to raise $450,000. However, those walks have already exceeded $660,000.

Among the countries that have benefited the most are Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Haiti and Malawi.

“When the water first comes out of the well, there’s usually a big spray that occurs because of the pressure building up,” Steger said. “The people just start dancing and singing. I’ve seen 1,500 or 2,000 people standing there watching the well come in, and then, we finally hit water. It’s singing and excitement that occurs.

“I think that’s what Jesus expects from us. It’s just a lot of good people (participating).”

The goal for Saturday’s walk is to raise $30,000, to commemorate the 30 years that Healing Hands International has existed. More than $7,000 of that has been accomplished through donations.

Approximately 40 individuals have already registered for Saturday’s event, and additional walkers can register at check-in, which will be held at 8:30 on Saturday. The walk — which is for individuals of all ages — is slated to begin at 9 a.m.