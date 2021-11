If you've heard it once, you've heard it a million times—the book was better! There's nothing like debating the differences between a favorite book and its translation to the screen. But if you don't know your beloved series is coming out as a movie, or that the fun looking preview you saw was adapted from a book, how can you join the debate? The library is here to the rescue! Here we will be exploring the movie adaptations soon to hit screens big and small and give you the chance to read before you view.

