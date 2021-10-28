McDonald's turns to IBM to improve drive-thru efficiency with AI
Chicago-based McDonald's wants to speed up its drive-through business and the company hopes IBM can make that happen. The fast-food giant is selling its automated order-taking system to the tech firm. RELATED: McDonald's pledges to reduce use of plastics in Happy Meal toys McDonald's wants IBM to include artificial intelligence to step up the drive-thru speed and efficiency, which would include using data stored about repeat orders. McDonald's only knows who about 5% of its frequent customers are, and what they ordered previously. RELATED: Federal Trade Commission sends letter to McDonald's over broken ice cream machines
