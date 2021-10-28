CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Marshall, TX
Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
City
Marshall, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation

Comments / 0

Community Policy