Florida-Georgia weekend full of non-football events, too

Florida-Georgia Football Game graphic

Jacksonville, Fl — The last weekend of October is a signature weekend on the annual calendar in NE Florida. And this year will not disappoint. Here is a rundown of the biggest events, including the annual Florida-Georgia game on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday: Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony at Jacoby Hall. Fans of Michael Buble’ finally get to see his Jacksonville performance, which was postponed multiple times due to COVID-19. The concert is at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

UPDATE: Duuuval’s Bold City Bash Concert has been canceled due to weather.

Friday: Luke Combs performs at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena. The Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon presented by Miller Electric Company is at Noon. The storied rivalry of the Florida vs. Georgia Fall Baseball Game is at 6:30 pm at 121 Financial Ballpark. Tickets for the baseball game and fireworks show are $15.

Thursday - Sunday: Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) Howl-O-Ween weekend will include free adoptions on all dogs and cats with black or orange fur. City license fees may apply. There are currently 158 dogs and 45 cats available for adoption. You can help by adopting or fostering an animal.

Saturday: Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Florida Theatre. Comedian Chelsea Handler performs at the Times Union Center Moran Theater. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will host Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shephard Band.

On Saturday the Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ship USS Billings (LCS 15) returns from their maiden deployment where they participated in exercises, provided life-saving relief efforts in Haiti, and disrupted an estimated 823 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of more than $57 million while in the Caribbean.

Saturday is the border war, as Florida and Georgia continue their traditional rivalry in Jacksonville. Starting in 1926, this game has been an annual event that has called Jacksonville home since 1933. Gates open at 1:30 pm. Kickoff is at 3:30 pm on CBS 47.

Sunday: The Jaguars look to win their second consecutive game in Seattle. Kickoff between the Jags and Seahawks is at 4:05 pm on CBS 47.

