NHL

Why Did Joel Quenneville Coach Vs. Bruins? Panthers GM Ducks Questions

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joel Quenneville had no business being behind the bench Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla. But, like nothing ever happened, there he was for puck drop, guiding the Florida Panthers to a win over the Boston Bruins. The Panthers head coach is set to meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman...

nesn.com

