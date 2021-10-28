CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atomic bombing survivor, Tsuboi, dies

By YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO— Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who made opposing nuclear weapons the message of his life, including in a meeting with President Barack Obama in 2016, has died. He was 96. Tsuboi died, Oct. 24, in a hospital in Hiroshima in southwestern Japan. The cause...

www.avpress.com

