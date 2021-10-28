CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Authorities identified Jomar Williams who died in hospital following a crash west of Greenville (Grand Rapids, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPOdl_0cfEVvgU00
Authorities identified Jomar Williams who died in hospital following a crash west of Greenville (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Jomar Williams as the second victim who lost his life following a two-vehicle crash west of Greenville last week.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place Oct. 17 on M-57/14 Mile Road, close to Wabasis Avenue in Oakfield Township in northeastern Kent County. State police identified the victim as Jomar Williams.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Authorities identified Jomar Williams who died in hospital following a crash west of Greenville

October 28, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Greenville, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Accidents
Greenville, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Oakfield Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

A 52-year-old woman killed after being hit twice on Interstate 5 (Bellingham, WA)

A 52-year-old Mount Vernon woman lost her life following a crash on Interstate 5. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the accident scene at around 10:50 p.m. north of State Street and Ohio Street. The preliminary reports showed that a Mount Vernon woman driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna was southbound on the freeway when she failed to maintain control of the vehicle and hit a concrete Jersey barrier on the left shoulder.
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run crash injured 2 people in Richland (Richland, WA)

On Sunday evening, two-people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in Richland. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place on State Route 240 near Duportail Road shortly after 6:20 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the hit-and-run suspect was westbound on 240 when they crashed into a car traveling in the same direction pushing it into the Jersey barrier. The car then rolled and collided with another car.
RICHLAND, WA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Benjamin Rupnick injured after a rollover crash south of Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Benjamin Rupnick, a Lewiston man, suffered injuries following a rollover accident south of Spokane. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place around noon on U.S. Highway 195, approximately 6 miles south of Spokane. The preliminary investigation revealed that Benjamin Rupnick was traveling north in a 1998 Chevrolet truck when his vehicle ran off the roadway, went down an embankment and flipped several times.
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Chelsea L Johnson dead after a crash on I-82 south of Tri-Cities (Kennewick, WA)

On Monday, 35-year-old Chelsea L Johnson lost her life following a rollover crash on Interstate 82. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place about 14 miles south of Kennewick a little before 6 p.m. The early reports showed that Chelsea L Johnson from Redmond was traveling north on the interstate when she failed to maintain control of her 2008 Chevy Impala.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy