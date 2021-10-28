CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California virus cases stop falling

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled up his sleeve Wednesday and received a Coronavirus vaccine booster shot, a move he encouraged others to take as the state heads into the time of year that in 2020 ushered in the deadliest spike of COVID-19 cases. Much has changed since...

www.avpress.com

FOXBusiness

Major California city becomes the most unaffordable housing market in America

Sacramento, California, is at the top of the list for the United States’s least affordable new homes markets. A new study examining household incomes and comparing them with median new home construction mortgages found the California capital tying with Miami, Florida. Eighty percent of households in the Sacramento region, same as Miami, are priced out of new homes, the study from real estate-technology firm, Knock, found.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ouraynews.com

Virus cases worsen in county

Infection rate at highest level since Nov. 2020, as demand for testing increases. Public Health Director Tanner Kingery sees the emails and the invitations: campaign events, gatherings, events urging people to “meet your neighbors post-COVID.”. But from inside his office, any kind of “post-COVID” world is still far away. Ouray...
OURAY COUNTY, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kmaland.com

COVID cases slowly falling in Montgomery County, as other viruses emerge

(Red Oak) -- While some KMAland counties continue to see spikes of COVID-19, Montgomery County is among the ones following the statewide steady decline. Montgomery County Public Health reports 1,416 confirmed cases, a 46 case increase since October 8th, a 13-day time frame. According to the Iowa Coronavirus website, as of Tuesday, the county's 7-day positivity rate sits at 14%. While cases are still higher since the emergence of the Delta Variant, Montgomery County Public Health Administrator Samantha Beeson says particularly the past week has been much slower in comparison.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Sun Chronicle

Virus cases slowly declining in Attleboro area

ATTLEBORO — Area coronavirus cases have declined or stayed the same for five consecutive weeks. The number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area came in at 179 for the week ending Oct. 21, according to the state Department of Public Health. The new total for the area...
ATTLEBORO, MA
KTLA

Covered California’s 2022 enrollment period opens

Open enrollment for the nation’s largest state-run health insurance marketplace began Monday and runs through the end of January. Covered California sells individual health insurance plans to people who can’t get coverage through their job. Some people, depending on how much money they make, are eligible for deep discounts on their monthly premiums. Even families […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABQJournal

Officials unsure why virus cases not decreasing

SANTA FE – Just days after New Mexico crossed the grim threshold of 5,000 lives lost to COVID-19, top state health officials said Wednesday they’re not sure why the number of new cases has plateaued and not decreased like in some other states. Acting Health Secretary David Scrase cited the...
SANTA FE, NM
NEWS10 ABC

Health officials warn of fall respiratory virus

It's not just the flu or COVID-19 parents need to worry about this fall and winter season but the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. The virus often causes mild, cold-like symptoms like a runny nose, cough, and fever. For some, it can lead to serious illness, especially for infants and older adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Estonia tightens virus certificate criteria as cases rise

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — People in Estonia no longer can use negative test results to obtain the coronavirus certificates needed to attend sporting events, movie showings, indoor public meetings and other events. As of Monday, only proof of vaccination or having recovered from COVID-19 are accepted as the basis for obtaining a certificate. Authorities said the rule, along with another requiring masks in indoor public places, will remain in place until Jan. 10. It wasn’t immediately clear why the government disqualified negative test results from the certificate process, although concerns about the reliability of some tests could be a factor. Estonia on Monday reported 1,787 new daily cases, a number equivalent to its March pandemic peak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

Virus cases, hospitalizations decline in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are continuing to decline in South Carolina. The State reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is cautioning, however, that people cannot let their guard down. Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.   From Oct. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Federal judge limits new California law protecting vaccination sites

A federal judge has thrown out California’s new 30-foot buffer zone designed to restrict protests at coronavirus vaccination sites, though his ruling left in place other parts of a new state law despite arguments that it infringes on free speech. The law that took effect Oct. 8 makes it illegal to come within 30 feet […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Columbian

Virus cases falling, Halloween fun rising

PHOENIX — Witches and warlocks, ghosts and ghouls can breathe a little easier this year: Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are generally on the decline, and trick-or-treaters can feel safer collecting candy. And while a new poll indicates Halloween participation is rebounding but still short of pre-pandemic levels, an industry...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH

