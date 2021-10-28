CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Pharmaceutical Services: Q3 Earnings Insights

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Servs beat their estimated earnings by 14.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.06 versus an estimate of $1.8, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $158,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72, which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Pharmaceutical Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 1.74 1.43 1.12 0.99

EPS Actual 2.46 2.05 1.34 1.15

Revenue Estimate 669.38M 611.39M 543.67M 510.14M

Revenue Actual 723.60M 670.70M 580.20M 548.00M

