Willis Towers Watson: Q3 Earnings Insights

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Willis Towers Watson beat their estimated earnings by 24.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.39, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $36,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Willis Towers Watson's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 2 3.28 5.03 1.32

EPS Actual 2.66 3.64 5.23 1.33

Revenue Estimate 2.21B 2.50B 2.72B 1.99B

Revenue Actual 2.29B 2.59B 2.76B 2.01B

