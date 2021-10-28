CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: WEX Q3 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 7 days ago
WEX (NYSE:WEX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WEX beat their estimated earnings by 7.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.27, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $100,648,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WEX's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 1.95 1.65 1.46 1.73

EPS Actual 2.31 1.79 1.45 1.59

Revenue Estimate 436.07M 411.81M 384.57M 394.63M

Revenue Actual 459.48M 410.76M 398.99M 382.12M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

WEX management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.15 and $2.35 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -8.16% in quarter-over-quarter growth for WEX, a bearish signal to many investors.

IN THIS ARTICLE
