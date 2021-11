Microsoft hasn't given up on its aspirations to create a unique, if not niche, smartphone for its loyal Surface fans. With last year's Surface Duo, the company took a novel approach to the standard smartphone. Instead of putting out yet another rectangular Android phone, the Duo featured two impressively thin displays, held together by hinges, that made it possible to fold the phone in half. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold that actually has a screen that folds in half, the Duo had two displays that are physically separated.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO