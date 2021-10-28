CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BioMarin's Q3 Net Income Hit By Lower Product Sales

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMaBI_0cfEUjND00
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) reported a 14% Y/Y decrease in Q3 revenue to $408.7 million, missing the consensus estimate of $435.32 million.
  • The decline was attributable to lower sales from Kuvan, Aldurazyme, Vimizim, and Naglazyme, partially offset by higher revenues from Palynziq and Brineura.
  • Kuvan sales decreased 45% to $67.7 million, primarily due to generic competition.
  • Vimizim and Naglazyme sales dipped 7% each to $136.9 million and $71.2 million, respectively, primarily driven by the timing of orders from Europe and the Middle East.
  • Sales from Palynziq increased 32% at $60.7 million, primarily due to revenues from more patients in the U.S. achieving maintenance dosing and new patients initiating therapy.
  • Brineura sales were up 30% at $32.9 million due to new patients initiating therapy driven by EMEA and North America growth.
  • BioMarin posted an EPS loss of $(0.20), compared to earnings of $4.01, beating the consensus loss of $(0.25).
  • Lower product revenues resulted in a decline in adjusted income from $98.7 million to $33.5 million.
  • Guidance: BioMarin revised its FY21 guidance with sales of $1.82 billion - $1.88 billion (consensus $1.85 billion), compared to the earlier outlook of $1.79 billion - $1.88 billion.
  • It forecasts an adjusted income of $215 million - $255 million, compared to previous guidance of $190 million - $240 million.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares closed at $71.72 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vanda Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $9,787,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

Although Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:GNRC) longer-term prospects remain bright and the demand for its products continues to boom, the company is being impacted by supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities. The Generac Holdings Analyst: Ross Gilardi downgraded the rating for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral, while keeping the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Aviat Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aviat Networks their estimated earnings by 28.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,868,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Income#North America#Price Action#Europe#Bmrn#Naglazyme#Palynziq#Emea#Fy21
Benzinga

Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 52.4% year-on-year, to $528.74 million, beating the analyst consensus of $522.08 million. Revenue for the wholesale business increased 41.6% to $402 million, and Retail revenue rose 108.6% to $123.1 million. The gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Cutera Q3 Earnings

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cutera their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $18,252,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
nddist.com

Global Industrial's Q3 Sales Dip While Margins Hit Company Records

Industrial products and MRO supplies distributor Global Industrial Company, which rebranded from Systemax earlier this year, reported its 2021 third quarter earnings results on Nov. 2, showing a slight dip in year-over-year sales, while profits remained solid. The Port Washington, NY-based company — No. 16 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kimball Electronics their estimated earnings by 86.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $39,032,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Electronic Arts their estimated earnings by 35.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $700,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: BlackRock Capital Inv Q3 Earnings

BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackRock Capital Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $3,788,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Take-Two Interactive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Take-Two Interactive their estimated earnings by 21.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $27,318,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hotelbusiness.com

Marriott reports Q3 net income of $220M

Marriott International Inc., in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, reported net income of $220 million, compared with net income of $100 million in the same period last year. Comparable systemwide, constant-dollar RevPAR increased 118.4% worldwide, 134.7% in the U.S. & Canada and 76.3% in international markets, compared to the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ChromaDex Q3 Earnings

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChromaDex their estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,128,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Etsy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Etsy their estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $80,951,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)?

Q Does Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Salarius Pharmaceuticals. When is Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) reporting earnings?. A. Salarius Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)?

Q Does Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptimmune Therapeutics. When is Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reporting earnings?. A. Adaptimmune Therapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Joint (JYNT)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Joint. Joint’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Joint. What sector and industry does Joint (JYNT) operate in?. A. Joint is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy