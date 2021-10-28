CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Caterpillar Q3 Earnings

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Caterpillar beat their estimated earnings by 20.91%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,516,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caterpillar's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 2.38 1.94 1.49 1.12

EPS Actual 2.60 2.87 2.12 1.34

Revenue Estimate 12.58B 11.09B 11.25B 9.80B

Revenue Actual 12.89B 11.89B 11.23B 9.88B

