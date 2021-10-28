CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: NovoCure Q3 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NovoCure missed...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vanda Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $9,787,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Etsy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Etsy their estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $80,951,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,611,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

Although Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:GNRC) longer-term prospects remain bright and the demand for its products continues to boom, the company is being impacted by supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities. The Generac Holdings Analyst: Ross Gilardi downgraded the rating for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral, while keeping the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvcr#Eps
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kimball Electronics their estimated earnings by 86.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $39,032,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Enviva Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enviva Partners their estimated earnings by 18.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $11,818,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Tandem Diabetes Care: Q3 Earnings Insights

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tandem Diabetes Care their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Innovate (VATE)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovate. Innovate’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Innovate. What sector and industry does Innovate (VATE) operate in?. A. Innovate is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Genco Shipping & Trading: Q3 Earnings Insights

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genco Shipping & Trading their estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.41, which did not surprise analysts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)?

Q Does Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. When is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) reporting earnings?. A. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN)?

Q Does Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Clearwater Analytics Hldg. When is Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) reporting earnings?. A. Clearwater Analytics Hldg’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 3, 2021. Q. Is Clearwater Analytics Hldg (CWAN) going to split?. A.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Seanergy Maritime Q3 Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs reported EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $28,528,000 from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Change Healthcare Q2 Earnings

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Change Healthcare their estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 52.4% year-on-year, to $528.74 million, beating the analyst consensus of $522.08 million. Revenue for the wholesale business increased 41.6% to $402 million, and Retail revenue rose 108.6% to $123.1 million. The gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)?

Q Does Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Iovance Biotherapeutics. When is Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) reporting earnings?. A. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy