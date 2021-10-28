CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Carrier Global Q3 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrier Global...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vanda Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $9,787,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Genco Shipping & Trading: Q3 Earnings Insights

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genco Shipping & Trading their estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.41, which did not surprise analysts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: G1 Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. G1 Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.0, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $21,741,000 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: BlackRock Capital Inv Q3 Earnings

BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackRock Capital Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $3,788,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carr#Carrier Global
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

Although Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:GNRC) longer-term prospects remain bright and the demand for its products continues to boom, the company is being impacted by supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities. The Generac Holdings Analyst: Ross Gilardi downgraded the rating for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral, while keeping the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,611,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Axogen: Q3 Earnings Insights

Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axogen their estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,224,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Par Pacific Hldgs Q3 Earnings

Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Par Pacific Hldgs their estimated earnings by 181.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Change Healthcare Q2 Earnings

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Change Healthcare their estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Electronic Arts their estimated earnings by 35.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $700,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tandem Diabetes Care: Q3 Earnings Insights

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tandem Diabetes Care their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kimball Electronics their estimated earnings by 86.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $39,032,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for PLDT (PHI)?

There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on August 17, 2021. PLDT’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is PLDT (PHI) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for PLDT. Q. What sector and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 52.4% year-on-year, to $528.74 million, beating the analyst consensus of $522.08 million. Revenue for the wholesale business increased 41.6% to $402 million, and Retail revenue rose 108.6% to $123.1 million. The gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Take-Two Interactive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Take-Two Interactive their estimated earnings by 21.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $27,318,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)?

Q Does Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Midstream Partners. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on February 6, 2020. Q. When is Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) reporting earnings?. A. Summit Midstream Partners’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy