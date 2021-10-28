Dutchess County woman sues Kellogg's for $5 million over frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts

CAN INDIVIDUALS EVER WIN AGAINST BIG COMPANIES LIKE KELLOGS?. When I saw the story recently that a woman is suing Kellog's over misleading the public about the number of strawberries that are in Strawberry Pop-Tarts, I thought to myself, "Kelly, you really missed your opportunity to become a wealthy woman." Do I really care if the strawberry flavored treat has other fruit mixed in? Well...I WAS shocked when I read the label and discovered that there were really no strawberries in them. I remember being a bit disappointed because they weren't really strawberry, but I never really thought there was something I could do about it. I was just disappointed that Pop-Tarts weren't really good for my kids.

KELLOGG, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO