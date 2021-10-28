UV Disinfection: No Magic Bullet, Just Smart, Layered Protection

With cold and flu season quickly approaching JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting can save you time and money. October 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA - Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting - The commercial cleaning franchise brand is continuing its “Protect Tomorrow” campaign, which calls for an effort to continue routine commercial cleanings as the country approaches cold and flu season. With heightened awareness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety is a top priority for everyone, and understanding of how cleaning can contribute to a healthy environment has never been more important. When it comes to cleaning and disinfecting, companies are being held to a higher standard than ever before. As we move towards winter, a season in which we see a rise in viruses and bacteria causing illnesses, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting intends to use the “Protect Tomorrow” campaign to promote the importance of regular cleaning services, how this contributes to the health of workers, and help reduce the costs for businesses associated with sick leave.

