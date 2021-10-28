CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linde: Q3 Earnings Insights

Linde (NYSE:LIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Linde beat their estimated earnings by 21.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $813,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Linde's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 2.53 2.25 2.14 1.97

EPS Actual 2.70 2.49 2.30 2.15

Revenue Estimate 7.35B 7.04B 7.05B 6.69B

Revenue Actual 7.58B 7.24B 7.27B 6.86B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

