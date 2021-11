Sales of commercial real estate assets in the US hit record-breaking highs in the third quarter, thanks largely to activity in the apartment and industrial sectors. Real Capital Analytics’ latest US Capital Trends report shows that deal volume hit $450 billion in the first three quarters of the year, a high watermark for commercial real estate generally. Deal activity has not approached that level since 2007, prior to the Great Financial Crisis.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO