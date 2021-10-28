CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inventiva Plans To Start Lanifibranor Combo Study In NASH, Diabetes In 2022

By Vandana Singh
 7 days ago
  • Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) announced the design of Phase 2a combination trial of lanifibranor in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The trial will assess lanifibranor combined with Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Jardiance (empagliflozin).
  • The trial's primary efficacy endpoint is a change in Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) at the end of the 24-week treatment compared to baseline.
  • Secondary endpoints include changes in liver enzymes, glycaemic and lipids parameters, inflammatory markers, and body fat composition.
  • 63 patients with non-cirrhotic NASH and T2D will be randomized into the trial.
  • The Company plans to initiate the trial in 1H of 2022, with top-line results in 2H of 2023.
  • Price Action: IVA shares closed at $15 on Wednesday.

