Recap: Teleflex Q3 Earnings

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teleflex beat their estimated earnings by 15.84%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $3.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $71,950,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teleflex's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 2.87 2.42 3.05 2.24

EPS Actual 3.35 2.87 3.25 2.77

Revenue Estimate 685.91M 626.25M 687.66M 619.40M

Revenue Actual 713.47M 633.92M 711.18M 628.30M

