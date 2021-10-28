CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janus Henderson: Q3 Earnings Insights

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Janus Henderson Gr beat their estimated earnings by 18.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $118,900,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Janus Henderson's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.96 0.81 0.76 0.63

EPS Actual 1.16 0.91 1.04 0.70

Revenue Estimate 660.59M 629.02M 611.67M 540.59M

Revenue Actual 738.40M 644.00M 657.20M 568.50M

