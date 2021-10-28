Brunswick: Q3 Earnings Insights
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brunswick beat their estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $1.95, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $194,200,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brunswick's past performance:
Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.14 1.46 1.02 1.33
EPS Actual 2.52 2.24 1.32 1.80
Revenue Estimate 1.50B 1.21B 1.05B 1.07B
Revenue Actual 1.55B 1.43B 1.16B 1.23B
