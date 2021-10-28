CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Xcel Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyq6v_0cfETG0T00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xcel Energy missed their estimated earnings by 4.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.18, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $285,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xcel Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.54 0.61 0.54 1.09

EPS Actual 0.58 0.67 0.54 1.14

Revenue Estimate 2.69B 2.90B 3.08B 3.39B

Revenue Actual 3.07B 3.54B 2.95B 3.18B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

Although Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:GNRC) longer-term prospects remain bright and the demand for its products continues to boom, the company is being impacted by supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities. The Generac Holdings Analyst: Ross Gilardi downgraded the rating for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral, while keeping the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kimball Electronics their estimated earnings by 86.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.43, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $39,032,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Supernus Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 73.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.23, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,671,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,611,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcel Energy
Benzinga

Recap: Par Pacific Hldgs Q3 Earnings

Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Par Pacific Hldgs their estimated earnings by 181.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Forum Energy Technologies (FET)?

Q Does Forum Energy Technologies (FET) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Forum Energy Technologies. When is Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) reporting earnings?. A. Forum Energy Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Forum Energy Technologies (FET) going to split?. A.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for NN (NNBR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for NN. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on September 6, 2019. NN’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is NN (NNBR) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for NN. Q. What sector and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Take-Two Interactive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Take-Two Interactive their estimated earnings by 21.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $27,318,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Cutera Q3 Earnings

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cutera their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $18,252,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Electronic Arts their estimated earnings by 35.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $700,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)?

Q Does Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Midstream Partners. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on February 6, 2020. Q. When is Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) reporting earnings?. A. Summit Midstream Partners’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: BlackRock Capital Inv Q3 Earnings

BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackRock Capital Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $3,788,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 52.4% year-on-year, to $528.74 million, beating the analyst consensus of $522.08 million. Revenue for the wholesale business increased 41.6% to $402 million, and Retail revenue rose 108.6% to $123.1 million. The gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Change Healthcare Q2 Earnings

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Change Healthcare their estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ChromaDex Q3 Earnings

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChromaDex their estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,128,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy