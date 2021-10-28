12-year-old boy dies after collapsing during basketball practice at Chartiers Valley Middle School

Basketball generic - WPXI Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay (Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay /Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay)

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday after collapsing during basketball practice at Chartiers Valley Middle School, officials said.

The boy, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jayson Kidd, collapsed at about 5 p.m. during warmups. He was taken to a hospital, where he died just before 6:30 p.m.

A message from Chartiers Valley Superintendent Johannah Vanatta said “the Chartiers Valley family is deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

“I am confident that our community will rise in support. My thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all of those affected by this tragedy,” Vanatta’s message to families said.

The Middle School Crisis Team will be available for students and staff on Thursday.

“As our CV community grieves the unimaginable loss of Middle School student Jayson Kidd, many have reached out and asked how to help. This GoFundMe, organized by Jayson’s father, is raising money to offset funeral costs and provide support for the family during this incredibly difficult time. There is certainly no obligation to contribute financially, but please share with others as you see fit,” The district said in a statement.

©2021 Cox Media Group