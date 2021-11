Revenue is rising thanks to new buyer services. eBay's profitability is setting new highs. Cash returns should rise over the next few quarters. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is going through a growth slowdown. Sales volumes are down, and the buyer base is declining from the record surge the marketplace saw in the second half of 2020, the company revealed last week in its third-quarter earnings report.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 MINUTES AGO