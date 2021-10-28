CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa's ANC faces tough municipal vote over poor services

By Alexander Winning, Siyabonga Sishi
 7 days ago
People cross a street flooded by sewage, ahead of local government elections in Soweto's Kliptown, South Africa, October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

EVATON, South Africa, Oct 28 (Reuters) - In a township in South Africa's industrial heartland, raw sewage flows through the streets and into people's homes.

Dilapidated infrastructure and poor services in areas that have traditionally been strongholds of the governing African National Congress (ANC) could hurt it in municipal elections on Monday.

The former liberation movement is hoping to win back metropolitan voters it lost to opposition-led coalitions in 2016, when it suffered its worst election outcome since sweeping to power under Nelson Mandela in 1994.

But analysts are predicting a continued slide in the ANC's national support, possibly dipping below 50% for the first time from 54% five years ago.

"There is no respect for human dignity," said Motsamai Matsabu, a pensioner in Evaton, a township of concrete and brick houses near major steel works south of the commercial hub Johannesburg, a pool of grey sewage festering in his yard.

"It makes me wonder whether our existence ... is worthwhile," he added, declining to say how he will vote on Monday.

Potholed roads, blocked drains, water shortages, power cuts: these are the daily realities for poor South Africans in parts of South Africa's steel belt near the Vaal River that have historically voted ANC. Broken pipes and wastewater treatment plants, and the accompanying smell, are a reminder that 27-year-old promises of a better life for all after white minority rule ended remain unfulfilled for many.

"For many years I was still making my 'X' for ANC, but I want another party. I think ANC doesn't have that feeling for us," Mamkiti Mbhele, a hair salon owner in the Sebokeng township whose house floods in heavy rain, told Reuters.

ANC officials say it was always going to be difficult undoing decades of apartheid-era neglect.

Lesego Makhubela, spokesman for the ANC caucus in the provincial legislature of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and surrounding areas, said hundreds of newly built houses showed efforts to improve lives were bearing fruit.

"We are working ... to make sure the people ... are given their right to dignity," he said.

'DEMOCRACY IN A DUMP'

ANC leader President Cyril Ramaphosa said on the campaign trail that the party had learned from its mistakes and would ensure municipalities are well-run. It is also mired in corruption scandals and faces criticism over extreme inequality and unemployment.

Gilberto Martins, an administrator appointed to help run the municipality that includes Evaton and Sebokeng, said the rotting infrastructure was worsened by vandalism and theft. Transformers had been sabotaged, and power cables and manholes stolen.

Residents have, meanwhile, formed a movement to field candidates in Monday's elections, capitalising on dissatisfaction with the ANC.

"We are now enjoying democracy in a dump," Ernest Nkopane, one of the New Horizon Movement's candidates, said.

Analysts say getting less than 50% of the municipal vote would be a psychological blow for the ANC.

"People will start thinking that maybe one day this country can be run by someone other than the ANC," said Louw Nel, a political analyst at the Oxford Economics Africa research organisation, adding that Ramaphosa's party rivals could use a bad result to mobilise support against him.

But missteps by its main rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), could mitigate ANC losses. It caused an uproar this month with a divisive poster campaign in a town where racial tensions have flared between ethnic Indian and Black communities.

Ramaphosa is still popular, and older Black voters retain a strong emotional attachment to the party that freed them from centuries of colonial and apartheid oppression.

Additional grants of 350 rand ($24) a month during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many from going hungry, which they aren't likely to forget, Nel said.

Other contestants include the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a Marxist group led by former ANC youth leader Julius Malema, and ActionSA, a moderate, pragmatic outfit led by former DA Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

An Ipsos telephone survey of 1,500 people in August put support for the ANC at 49% in a scenario in which seven out of 10 people vote, while the DA was on 18%, the EFF 15% and ActionSA 2%.

($1 = 14.8 rand)

Reuters

South Africa's ANC heads for worst poll result since apartheid

PRETORIA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday was heading for its worst election result since taking power in 1994, taking less than half of votes in local polls a top party official described as a "message to shape up". With results in from over...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids

EMALAHLENI, South Africa, Nov 4 (Reuters) - In 2019, scientists working for South Africa's government completed a study on the health impacts of pollution from the country's sprawling coal industry. The researchers for the state-owned Council for Scientific and Industrial Research had been assured by government authorities that their years-long...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Daily

South Africa's local vote will gauge support for ruling ANC

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans voted Monday in local government elections that will offer an indication if support for the ruling African National Congress has rebounded after waning in recent years. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
ELECTIONS
International Business Times

South Africans Vote In Local Polls Testing ANC's Grip On Power

South Africans voted Monday in local elections expected to reflect growing discontent with the African National Congress, whose popularity has been waning since long before deadly riots in July. Polls suggest a majority of voters could for the first time turn against the ANC, which has governed nationally since Nelson...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

ANC Risks New Setback In South Africa Local Polls

South Africans voted Monday in local elections expected to reflect growing discontent with the ruling African National Congress, struggling with rising jobless figures and a series of corruption investigations. Polls suggest that for the first time since Nelson Mandela's election ended minority white rule in 1994, most voters could turn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

South Africa seeks over $27 bln of finance for shift from coal

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Africa is seeking cheap finance for more than 400 billion rand ($27.6 billion) of electricity infrastructure as part of its plans to move away from heavily polluting coal, a senior presidency official said on Thursday. Through a funding facility backed by rich nations and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BET

Jamaican Lawmaker Calling For Queen Elizabeth To Be Removed As Head Of State

In September of 2020, Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth as the head of state. Now a lawmaker is demanding the same be done in Jamaica. According to Express, Mark Golding, leader of the People’s National Party (PNP), said in a speech to the Jamaican Parliament, "It is worth noting that our sister island in the CARICOM, Barbados, has recently taken the required steps to repatriate their sovereignty by establishing a Barbadian as their head of state and first president. That was a bipartisan exercise concluded in a timely manner from start to finish, through cooperation between the government and opposition in Barbados. I wish to commend them for it."
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Is Greta Thunberg attending the Glasgow summit and will she be protesting?

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who sensationally became the face of the global climate movement through her series of Fridays for Future school strikes, arrived in Glasgow on Saturday evening ahead of Cop26 - but says she has not “officially” been invited to the summit.Prior to her arrival at Glasgow Central after taking the train from London Euston, Ms Thunberg, 18, had recorded an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr in which she said how welcome she was at the gathering of world leaders remained “very unclear”.“I think that many people might be scared that if they invite too...
PROTESTS
The Independent

International Criminal Court opens probe in Venezuela

The International Criminal Court is opening a formal investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule.The opening of the probe was announced by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan at the end of a three-day trip to Caracas. Standing alongside Maduro, Kahn said he was aware of the political “fault lines” and “geopolitical divisions” that exist around Venezuela. But he vowed not to tolerate any interference in the investigation. He also signed an agreement with the Maduro government that would allow national authorities to advance in their own accountability efforts as outlined by the international treaty that gave rise to the United Nations-sponsored criminal court. The ICC, at the urging of several Latin American nations opposed to Maduro, opened a preliminary investigation into abuses in 2018. With the opening of a formal probe, Venezuela joins a handful of mostly African nations where crimes are being investigated by the ICC.
POLITICS
AFP

Who is fighting the war in Ethiopia?

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine: Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
MILITARY
The Independent

UK lawmakers vote not to suspend MP who broke lobbying rules

British lawmakers voted Wednesday not to suspend a Conservative legislator who was found to have broken lobbying rules — a decision that instantly brought accusations of corruption from opponents of the Conservative government.The House of Commons voted by 250 to 232 not to approve the 30-day suspension of Owen Paterson recommended by the Commons standards committee. It is the first time in decades that lawmakers have not followed through on the standards committee’s decisions.Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone said last month that Paterson lobbied the government in 2016 and 2017 on behalf of two companies that were paying...
POLITICS
AFP

WHO grants India's Covaxin jab emergency approval

The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an emergency use listing for the India-made Covaxin vaccine, in a move expected to increase Covid-19 jabs available in poor countries. The vaccine, made by India's Bharat Biotech and with a 78-percent efficacy rate after two doses over a month "is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements," the UN body said. Covaxin is the first vaccine completely developed and manufactured in India to receive WHO approval. Unlike mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that have emerged as leading jabs against Covid-19, Covaxin uses the more traditional "inactivated" technology that has been used for decades in vaccines against diseases like polio, seasonal influenza and rabies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. - 'Burnt' - It triggered nationwide mass protests against the military -- demonstrations met by a deadly crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least a dozen people killed and scores wounded.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

