Public Health

Moscow starts non-working period as Covid infections and deaths soar

By The Newsroom
 7 days ago
World News

The Russian capital has started a non-working period intended to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from Covid-19 surged to all-time highs.

The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. The country’s official death toll from the pandemic, by far the highest in Europe, now stands at 235,057.

To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a non-working period from October 30 to November 7, when most state organisations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged the most affected regions to start sooner, and some ordered most of their residents off work earlier this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a non-working period from October 30 to November 7

Moscow followed on Thursday, shutting schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and companies operating key infrastructure remained open.

Access to museums, theatres, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, a practice that will remain in place after November 7.

Mr Putin has also instructed local officials to close nightclubs and other entertainment venues and ordered unvaccinated people older than 60 to stay home.

The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by 40,096 on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the non-working period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation.

But many Russians quickly sought to take advantage of the time for a seaside holiday ahead of the long winter season.

The worried authorities in southern Russia moved to shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars to prevent a spike in infections. The sales of package tours to Egypt and Turkey also jumped.

Authorities have blamed the surging contagion and deaths on the laggard pace of vaccination. Only about 49 million Russians — about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorise a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020, proudly naming the shot Sputnik V after the first artificial satellite to showcase the country’s scientific prowess. But the vaccination campaign has slumped amid widespread public scepticism blamed on conflicting signals from authorities.

Mr Putin said last week: “There are just two options for everyone — to get sick, or receive a vaccine.

“And there is no way to walk between the raindrops.”

Regional officials have made shots mandatory for certain categories of workers, but Mr Putin rejected proposals to make them compulsory for everyone, emphasising that they should remain voluntary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that authorities would continue efforts to persuade Russians to get immunised until the goal of attaining collective immunity is achieved.

“This is an ongoing campaign that must and is being carried out on a permanent basis,” Mr Peskov said, dismissing a newspaper report alleging that authorities plan to relaunch a campaign promoting vaccination. “We need to persuade everyone.”

Asked if the Kremlin might eventually make vaccines mandatory, Mr Peskov said only that authorities would closely monitor the numbers.

“We will see how the situation evolves,” Mr Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “For now, the numbers don’t give grounds for optimism.”

The Independent

In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at all-time highs Wednesday as more regions announced extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country's unrelenting surge of infections. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases from a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic. It was the fifth time in seven days that the country set a daily case record. The task force also reported 1,189 deaths, another daily record. Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus....
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Russian Troops Now Number 90,000 Near Ukraine Border After Drills, Kyiv Says

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia has left military units near the Ukrainian border after exercises, with the number of Russian troops in the area now totalling 90,000, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said. Russian armed forces recently held a series of large-scale drills, including with airborne troops, the ministry said late on Tuesday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Kremlin claims ‘beautiful’ female US journalist is part of special ops mission to embarrass Putin

Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
POLITICS
