CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Dear Dietitian – What’s the truth about vitamin D?

kiowacountypress.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently read an article that said vitamin D protects against heart attacks. However, I have read several other articles that said the opposite. It's frustrating, and I don't know what to believe!. Sam. Dear Sam,. Let me begin by saying I understand your frustration when it comes to...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS
Sidney Daily News

Cinnamon and blood sugar levels

My boyfriend is a big believer in taking dietary supplements. He has type 2 diabetes, and he takes medication for this. He eats right most of the time and exercises three times a week. He recently started taking cinnamon to help improve his blood sugar levels. Does cinnamon really help with blood sugar?
NUTRITION
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Tilapia, Says Dietitian

Salmon has been enjoying the spotlight for quite some time, but tilapia is the fish you might want to start paying attention to if you haven't been already. In fact, a large portion of America has probably tried tilapia at one point—it's actually the most popular farmed fish in America. But despite its popularity, tilapia comes with some controversy due to unsustainable farming practices in certain countries, like China; however, there are many sources of sustainably raised tilapia, and if you can get your hands on tilapia from those farms, it's in your best interest to do so.
NUTRITION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
asapland.com

Health Benefits of Chia Seeds

Insoluble fiber helps keep you feeling full and satisfied. The insoluble fiber in chia seeds can build up in your digestive tract and help sweep out toxins for healthy elimination. Chia also contains soluble fiber which is gentle on the digestive system and can regulate blood sugar levels thanks to its high fiber content.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D#Vitamin A#Nutrition Science#Human Nutrition
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
LIVESTRONG.com

Can You Eat Oats if You Have Thyroid Problems?

If you love a bowl of oatmeal or oat milk and you have thyroid problems, you may wonder if oats are in any way a thyroid-healing food. According to experts, while there's no specific food shown to have a healing effect on thyroid conditions, oats are fair game, and they may even have some benefit.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
Parade

How You Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, According to Experts

At 72, George King Sr. developed Type 2 diabetes and was put on multiple medications to keep his blood sugar in check. But he didn’t take the news sitting down. He started walking twice a day and modified his diet, with his diabetic diet including more vegetables and complex carbohydrates. The result? For the following 15 years, he no longer had to take medication.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

Benefits of Vitamin D Consumption for Seniors

The vitamin D is one of the nutrients essential for people’s health. Thus, among the main functions of this nutrient, its ability to improve the absorption of calcium , a mineral key to health of the bones . In this sense, vitamin D deficiency is one of the risk factors...
NUTRITION
Fatherly

18 Reasons to Take a Vitamin D Supplement

This article was produced in partnership with d.velop™. Of the 13 vitamins and minerals deemed essential by the National Institute of Health, vitamin D is the only one that your body produces naturally when you stand in the sun. And that’s not where its uniqueness ends. Vitamin D is a key ingredient in a healthy immune system and an important building block for muscle and bone, but one that over a billion people—that’s billion with a “B”—don’t get enough of.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy