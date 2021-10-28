CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Toast Bistro now serving up Cajun breakfast at new Canton restaurant

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVesna Cadikovska wants Canton to wake up to the smell of Cajun in the morning. The Belleville resident who owns French Toast Bistro in Northville Township with her husband, Marius Maniac, had eyed potentially opening a second location for some time. When she discovered the vacant Scramblers restaurant at...

