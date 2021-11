In the face of fights at Madison schools, it seems white parents are calling for cops to return to the schools. But another district, which at the surface levels seems to have had a worse fighting problem, solved this through community and community alternatives. Affluent white parents should do the same, or at least commit the resources to do so. What are they scared of? And then to wrap up, a couple of high profile examples of police lying, again, and one of them is within Madison.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO