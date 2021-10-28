CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UPDATE 2-Moody's cuts Sri Lanka's debt rating; govt says action ill-timed

By Swati Bhat
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Updates with cenbank, govt reaction statement)

MUMBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s downgraded Sri Lanka’s debt rating to ‘Caa2’ from ‘Caa1’ on Thursday saying the country had failed to come up with a comprehensive debt repayment plan and low foreign exchange reserves posed the risk of defaults.

The Sri Lankan central bank, in response, said the government was committed to meeting its debt obligations.

Moody’s said external liquidity risks for Sri Lanka’s government will remain heightened over the coming years. It said the island nation’s downgrade is part of a review initiated by Moody’s on July 19.

“The decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by Moody’s assessment that the absence of comprehensive financing to meet the government’s forthcoming significant maturities, in the context of very low foreign exchange reserves, raises default risks,” Moody’s said in the release.

“In turn, this assessment reflects governance weaknesses in the ability of the country’s institutions to take measures that decisively mitigate significant and urgent risks to the balance of payments,” they added.

Sri Lanka’s official foreign exchange reserves had dropped to $2.5 billion by the end of September.

The Sri Lankan central bank said Moody’s downgrade was ill-timed and unacceptable and renewed Sri Lankan authorities’ concerns about the agency’s objectivity.

The statement also said the government expressed its strong displeasure with regards to the rating action and said the action comes a few days ahead of the budget for 2022.

“Moody’s assessment has also failed to take into account the latest developments in strengthening the country’s external position through an array of measures, some of which have already yielded intended outcomes,” the central bank said.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s central bank said it was expecting investments of around $1.1 billion from deals being made in the real estate, ports and energy sectors to help top up the country’s flagging forex reserves.

Moody’s said a large secure financing envelope remains elusive and the country is relying on piecemeal funding such as swap lines and bilateral loans. However, it said prospects for non-debt generating inflows have improved somewhat since it placed the country’s rating under review for downgrade.

On Oct. 1, the central bank laid out a six-month roadmap to deal with the current economic crisis.

Moody’s said should foreign exchange inflows disappoint, default risks would rise further.

“Government wishes to re-assure all stakeholders, including the international investor community, that Sri Lanka remains committed to honouring all forthcoming obligations in the period ahead,” the central bank statement said. (Reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M, Christina Fincher and Susan Fenton)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of England wrong-foots markets, keeps rates on hold

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing investors’ expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world’s big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. The BoE kept alive the prospect of tighter monetary policy soon,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#2 Moody#Cenbank#Sri Lankan
The Independent

Bank of England holds interest rates at record low of 0.1%, despite rising inflation

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent, it announced on Thursday.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise it's benchmark due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising borrowing costs for millions of people.However, on Thursday, the Banks Monetary Policy Committee voted to leave the base rate unchanged.Analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) of nine members voted seven to two in favour of holding rates at 0.1 per cent.Committee members Michael Saunders and Dave Ramsden had voted in favour raising interest rates to 0.25 per cent.The central bank will also keep up its £895bn quantitative easing programme following a six to three vote in favour.More follows Read More Sainsbury’s warns of electronics shortage this Christmas
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chinese developer Kaisa unit misses payment, debt worries mount

SHENZHEN, China/HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (1638.HK) said on Thursday its finance unit had missed a payment on a wealth management product (WMP), adding to worries about a cash crunch at the debt-strapped company. Kaisa's troubles come amid concerns about a deepening...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Beijing may tighten management of home purchase funds

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing may tighten the management of home purchase payments held in escrow accounts to ensure the funds are used for property projects only, according to draft guidelines issued on Thursday. A debt crisis at China Evergrande Group, once the nation’s top-selling developer, has rocked the sector which...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sri Lanka
Place
Mumbai
CNBC

South Korea inflation hits near decade-high, raising rate hike bets

South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in October, forcing the central bank to revise up its 2021 price projections and reinforcing the case for another interest rate hike this year. The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 3.2% from a year earlier in October, government data showed...
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Be prepared for soaring mortgage costs, warns OBR

Buried deep in last week’s avalanche of Budget paperwork was a stark warning to the UK’s millions of homeowners with outstanding mortgages – be prepared for a big leap in mortgage costs.Figures show the Office for Budget Responsibility – the public body responsible for ensuring independent economic forecasting and analysis of the public purse – expects the interest rate on UK mortgages to hit 14.8 per cent by the second quarter of 2023.The Liberal Democrats have warned the rise is the biggest threat to homeowners since the 2008 financial crisis, and could see families struggling to make ends meet with...
BUSINESS
WKBN

Feds take first steps in raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Fed to begin slowing economic aid as inflation worries rise

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary stimulus it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to an improving economy and escalating concern that high inflation now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy