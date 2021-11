WATER VALLEY – Two Water Valley men were arrested Thursday following an 18-month investigation into the 2020 highway shooting that claimed the life of 27 year-old Barney Edward Frost, Jr. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported Jarvis Roberson and Geraldo Roberson were each indicted for first degree murder (deliberate design) during the Sept. 30 grand jury session. The men were booked in the Yalobusha County Detention Center last Thursday after turning themselves in to deputies.

WATER VALLEY, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO