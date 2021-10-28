CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerusalem School Launches Trailblazing Cyber Security Program for Orthodox Tekkies

By Jewish Press News Desk
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) – Lev Academic Center has launched Cyber Elite 2.0, which provides outstanding Orthodox and ultra-orthodox (Haredi) graduates of software engineering and computer science degrees with intensive cyber security training while infusing Israel’s high-tech and defense industries with a much-needed new source of highly skilled...

#Cyber Security#Orthodox#Jct#Lev Academic Center#Haredi#Cyber Elite
