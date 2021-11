A Welch man was sentenced Friday in federal court for murdering his 81-year-old mother in her home on Aug. 4, 2011. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell accepted a plea agreement between the Government and the defendant and sentenced Michael Joe Rice, 58, to 45 years in federal prison. In July 2021, Rice pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and admitted to killing his mother, Ruth Rice, by beating her to death.

WELCH, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO