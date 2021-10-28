CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDNY Union Plans To Protest NYC Vaccine Mandate

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the FDNY union will rally in protest of...

The Week

Only 34 NYPD cops placed on leave over vaccine mandate, but firefighters are apparently staging sick-out

New York City's requirement that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 took force on Monday, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said about 9,000 city workers were placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply — or a little over 2 percent of the city's 378,000 workforce. And despite warnings of threats to public safety, only 34 New York Police Department officers were placed on leave, along with 40 civilian NYPD workers.
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

De Blasio Announces Vaccine Mandate for All NYC Workers including FDNY and NYPD

NEW YORK CITY- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all New York City workers, including police and firefighters. The mandate will apply to approximately 160,500 workers. According to city officials, 71% percent of the workers affected by this mandate have already received at least one vaccine dose.
WTKR News 3

9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 91% of the more than 400,000 municipal employees complied with the mandate and got at least one dose of a vaccine by Friday. However, about 9,000 workers were suspended without pay Monday when the order went into effect.
#Fdny#Protest Riot#Fdny Union Plans#The Fdny Union#Cbs2
CBS New York

NYC Vaccine Mandate: With FDNY, EMS Still Slow To Comply, There Are Real Concerns About Emergency Response Times

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City officials are developing contingency plans to head off a shortage of first responders if the resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate continues. There are still thousands of firefighters, emergency medical technicians and others first responders who are resisting Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s orders to get the vaccine. The mayor, however, remains resolute — no shot, no job. But whether it affects public safety remains to be seen, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. New York City will still have fire trucks and ambulances to respond to emergencies after the vaccine mandate goes into effect on Friday, just fewer...
Fox News

NYC vaccine mandate: FDNY 'sickout' forces closure of several firehouses

Several Fire Department companies in New York City were reportedly out of service Friday because a large number of firefighters were out sick. The callouts were potentially related to firefighters protesting the city’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers that took effect Friday. At least 10 companies had to be shut down due to understaffing, WABC-TV in New York.
Idaho8.com

FDNY firefighters suspended after protesting vaccine mandate at New York state senator’s office, officials say

Six New York firefighters were suspended for four weeks without pay Friday following an incident between on-duty firefighters and an elected official’s staff, according to a statement from a New York City Fire Department (NYFD) spokesperson. The firefighters drove a fire engine to New York state Senator Zellnor Myrie’s office...
Shore News Network

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio says 9,000 city employees fired for being unvaccinated

NEW YORK CITY, NY – New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has announced that 9,000 city workers have been terminated for non-compliance with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. On top of that, more than a dozen New York City firehouses were shut down on Monday after being understaffed and unable to respond to calls due to the worker shortage created by De Blasio’s terminations.
Newsbug.info

NYC, other big cities confront police-union blowback on vaccine mandates

Police unions in America’s biggest cities are resisting COVID-19 vaccination mandates, placing the officers they represent at odds with their task of protecting residents. The New York City Police Benevolent Association, representing 24,000 uniformed cops, said it will legally challenge Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate for all city employees, hours after it was announced on Wednesday. About a third of Chicago’s police department as of Tuesday hadn’t complied with the city’s order to report their vaccination status last week. In Los Angeles, the city council may extend its mandate deadline as more than 3,000 officers remain unvaccinated.
