FDNY Union Plans To Protest NYC Vaccine Mandate

Police unions in America’s biggest cities are resisting COVID-19 vaccination mandates, placing the officers they represent at odds with their task of protecting residents. The New York City Police Benevolent Association, representing 24,000 uniformed cops, said it will legally challenge Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate for all city employees, hours after it was announced on Wednesday. About a third of Chicago’s police department as of Tuesday hadn’t complied with the city’s order to report their vaccination status last week. In Los Angeles, the city council may extend its mandate deadline as more than 3,000 officers remain unvaccinated.
