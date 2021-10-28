Reducing Friction Losses: New One-Stop Video Editing Application Maximizes Content Creators’ Efficiency and Creative Control
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Professional video editors save content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok massive amounts of time. But communication, file sharing, and order tracking can make dealing with a video editor more trouble than it's worth. VOMA, a first-of-its-kind platform launched by video...www.the-journal.com
Comments / 0