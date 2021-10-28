CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: 'Lightyear' Trailer; Kyle Beach Interview; JJ Watt Out For the Season

 7 days ago
Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance at a wedding .. a mansion used in Hocus Pocus will recreate the set through Halloween ... the Pfizer vaccine is looking good for 5-11 year olds ... Canadian police officer catches video of a UFO ... Mitch McConnell backs Herschel Walker .... a profile of Edgar Wright ahead of the release of 'Last Night in Soho' ... stablecoin ... ABBA is breaking up ... there is a coordinated online attack of Meghan Markle ... Dennis Villeneuve wants to make at least three Dune movies ... Luke Bryan helped change a tire ... the Shiba Inu coin has gone up 777% in value in 30 days which seems very normal ...

Why are NFL players so obsessed with The Dark Knight? [The Ringer]

Don Trump to attend baseball game. [USA TODAY Sports]

Mike Tyson says psychadelics changed his life. [FOX Business]

Bills stadium will be in the NYS budget. [Buffalo News]

JJ Watt will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder . [ESPN]

Mike White will start for the Jets this week as Joe Flacco won't be pready. [NY Post]

Kyle Beach is the John Doe in the sexual assault lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks. [Chicago Tribune]

Tiger King 2 comes out in a few weeks.

The Keanuverse actually looks great.

And here's that trailer for Lightyear. He's a person now.

Happy Halloween to those who celebrate.

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

