Roundup: 'Lightyear' Trailer; Kyle Beach Interview; JJ Watt Out For the Season
Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance at a wedding .. a mansion used in Hocus Pocus will recreate the set through Halloween ... the Pfizer vaccine is looking good for 5-11 year olds ... Canadian police officer catches video of a UFO ... Mitch McConnell backs Herschel Walker .... a profile of Edgar Wright ahead of the release of 'Last Night in Soho' ... stablecoin ... ABBA is breaking up ... there is a coordinated online attack of Meghan Markle ... Dennis Villeneuve wants to make at least three Dune movies ... Luke Bryan helped change a tire ... the Shiba Inu coin has gone up 777% in value in 30 days which seems very normal ...
Why are NFL players so obsessed with The Dark Knight? [The Ringer]
Don Trump to attend baseball game. [USA TODAY Sports]
Mike Tyson says psychadelics changed his life. [FOX Business]
Bills stadium will be in the NYS budget. [Buffalo News]
JJ Watt will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder . [ESPN]
Mike White will start for the Jets this week as Joe Flacco won't be pready. [NY Post]
Kyle Beach is the John Doe in the sexual assault lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks. [Chicago Tribune]
Tiger King 2 comes out in a few weeks.
The Keanuverse actually looks great.
And here's that trailer for Lightyear. He's a person now.
Happy Halloween to those who celebrate.
