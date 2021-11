When the Chicago Bears head to Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football to take on the Steelers, it will be a massive game for Justin Fields. Beyond the fact that he is coming off of the best game of his career, he now gets one of the best defenses in the NFL, and it is on primetime for everyone to see. This could be a statement game for Fields to show his growth, but just as well could be a learning experience for how far Fields has to go.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO