Newmont posts 28% fall in profit as gold prices decline

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp reported a 28% fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday compared with the previous quarter, when higher bullion prices helped boost earnings for the top gold producer.

Adjusted profit fell to $483 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $670 million, or 83 cents per share, in the previous quarter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

